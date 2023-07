DSWD launches electronic food stamp program

MULTIMEDIA

DSWD launches Walang Gutom 2027 food stamp pilot program

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A Kadiwa employee explains to a beneficiary how to use the electronic benefit transfer cards as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. looks on during the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp program kick-off activity at the Don Bosco Youth Center in Tondo,Manila on Tuesday. The pilot program aims to provide food-purchasing assistance to target beneficiaries via electronic benefit transfer cards containing P3,000 worth of food credits per month.