Digital rights advocates: ‘Junk SIM Registration Law’

MULTIMEDIA

Digital rights advocates call for junking of SIM Registration Law

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2023 04:25 PM

Digital advocates picket in front of the Supreme Court in Manila on July 18, 2023, calling on the judicial body to hear the petition filed last April questioning the constitutionality of the SIM Registration Law. The extended deadline for registration is set by July 25, with those failing to register may experience a gradual loss of privileges in SIM services. 

