Teachers urge Congress: Upgrade our salaries

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2022 12:57 PM

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) hold a protest outside the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday. The group urged Congress to fast-track bills that will increase teachers’ salaries and called for an increase in education budget in the coming national budget deliberations. 

