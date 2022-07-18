Home > News MULTIMEDIA Teachers urge Congress: Upgrade our salaries Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 18 2022 12:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) hold a protest outside the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday. The group urged Congress to fast-track bills that will increase teachers’ salaries and called for an increase in education budget in the coming national budget deliberations. Read More: Alliance of Concerned Teachers House of Representatives teachers salary education budget /video/business/07/18/22/german-firms-sees-overall-positive-developments-in-ph-survey/overseas/07/18/22/macau-residents-bristle-at-restrictions-as-covid-lockdown-heads-into-2nd-week/sports/07/18/22/football-stajcic-in-awe-of-filipinas-superhuman-effort/business/07/18/22/china-and-eu-to-hold-high-level-trade-talks-this-week/news/07/18/22/cebu-transport-groups-not-ready-for-in-person-classes