Post-flooding clean-up at Quezon City creek

Declogging Talayan Creek in QC after weekend flooding
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 18 2022 05:16 PM

MMDA workers remove garbage, brought by the series of rainfall over the weekend, along Talayan Creek in Quezon City on Monday. Weekend rainfall flooded parts of Metro Manila, and habagat or southwest monsoon is forecast to affect parts of the country at the start of this week, according to PAGASA.

Flash floods swamp parts of Metro Manila
QC flood victims seek aid from DSWD