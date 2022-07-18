Post-flooding clean-up at Quezon City creek

MULTIMEDIA

Declogging Talayan Creek in QC after weekend flooding

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

MMDA workers remove garbage, brought by the series of rainfall over the weekend, along Talayan Creek in Quezon City on Monday. Weekend rainfall flooded parts of Metro Manila, and habagat or southwest monsoon is forecast to affect parts of the country at the start of this week, according to PAGASA.