MULTIMEDIA

DOH records an increase in COVID-19 cases

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2022 08:19 PM

DOH reports spike in COVID-19 cases

A woman walks past a COVID-19 pandemic-themed mural at an underpass in Makati CIty on Monday. The Department of Health recorded 14,640 new COVID-19 cases on July 11-17 around the country, a 40 percent increase from the reported cases the previous week.

