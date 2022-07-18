44th Nat'l Disability Prevention and Rehab week

MULTIMEDIA
Education, employment and empowerment for PWDs
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 18 2022 07:12 PM
Persons with Disabilities from Tahanan ng Walang Hagdan mark the 44th National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation week with the theme 'Working with Government in Achieving Equal Access to Education, Employment and Livelihood towards Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities,' at Rizal Park in Manila on Monday. The annual observance of NDPR week aims to raise public awareness on the problems of disability, promote rights of PWDs and effectively integrate them in the society.
