Manila police detonates hand grenade found in port area

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2021 04:07 PM

Operative from the Manila Police District-Explosive Ordnance Division (MPD-EOD) detonates an M-26 hand grenade left at a wooden pushcart in front of the Philippine Star office in Port Area, Manila on Sunday. The owner of the cart reported the incident to authorities who later conducted controlled detonation.

