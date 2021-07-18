MULTIMEDIA

Manila police detonates hand grenade found in port area

ABS-CBN News

Operative from the Manila Police District-Explosive Ordnance Division (MPD-EOD) detonates an M-26 hand grenade left at a wooden pushcart in front of the Philippine Star office in Port Area, Manila on Sunday. The owner of the cart reported the incident to authorities who later conducted controlled detonation.