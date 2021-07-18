Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila police detonates hand grenade found in port area ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 18 2021 04:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Operative from the Manila Police District-Explosive Ordnance Division (MPD-EOD) detonates an M-26 hand grenade left at a wooden pushcart in front of the Philippine Star office in Port Area, Manila on Sunday. The owner of the cart reported the incident to authorities who later conducted controlled detonation. Read More: hand grenade grenade detonation Port Area Manila Manila Police District- Explosive Ordnance Division /sports/07/18/21/pba-romeo-exits-smb-meralco-game-with-possible-knee-injury/news/07/18/21/pinsalang-dulot-ng-pagbuga-ng-taal-ng-asupre-umabot-na-sa-p24-milyon/news/07/18/21/duterte-told-vice-president-not-immune-from-suit/sports/07/18/21/pba-meralco-holds-off-san-miguel-for-back-to-back-wins/news/07/18/21/philippines-confirms-5411-new-cases-of-covid-19