MULTIMEDIA

Anti-insurgency sign spotted in Rizal

Romeo Mariano, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A farmer rests next to an anti-CCP-NPA banner that reads “Sa NPA huwag aanib, Mapanganib”(Don't join the CPP-NPA, it is dangerous’) along the Pililla-Jalajala-Pakil Road after tending to his carabao on Sunday. Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año recently disclosed their plan to allocate P40 billion for the agency’s 2022 development fund, to be distributed to barangays cleared of insurgency and the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). The Task Force has been criticized for red-tagging activists and personalities critical of the current administration.