Landslide buries 19 houses in Antipolo, Rizal
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 17 2023 05:05 PM
This photo taken on Monday shows the aftermath of a landslide that damaged a cold storage facility still under construction and buried 19 houses in Barangay Sta. Cruz in Antipolo, Rizal, hours after the incident late evening on July 16, 2023. A woman was confirmed dead with at least 77 individuals affected by the landslide, according to authorities.
