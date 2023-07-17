MULTIMEDIA

Landslide buries 19 houses in Antipolo, Rizal

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

This photo taken on Monday shows the aftermath of a landslide that damaged a cold storage facility still under construction and buried 19 houses in Barangay Sta. Cruz in Antipolo, Rizal, hours after the incident late evening on July 16, 2023. A woman was confirmed dead with at least 77 individuals affected by the landslide, according to authorities.