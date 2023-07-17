MULTIMEDIA

Focus on the President

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his speech during the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement on the Establishment of Kadiwang Pangulo in Local Government Units (LGU) held at the Pampanga Provincial Capitol, San Fernando City, Pampanga on July 17, 2023. Marcos is set to deliver his second State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 24.