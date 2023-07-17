Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Focus on the President

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 17 2023 04:59 PM

Focus on the President

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his speech during the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement on the Establishment of Kadiwang Pangulo in Local Government Units (LGU) held at the Pampanga Provincial Capitol, San Fernando City, Pampanga on July 17, 2023. Marcos is set to deliver his second State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 24.

Read More:  Marcos   BBM   Ferdinand Marcos   Jr.   Kadiwa ng Pangulo  