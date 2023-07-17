Home > News MULTIMEDIA Focus on the President Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 17 2023 04:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his speech during the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement on the Establishment of Kadiwang Pangulo in Local Government Units (LGU) held at the Pampanga Provincial Capitol, San Fernando City, Pampanga on July 17, 2023. Marcos is set to deliver his second State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 24. Marcos Jr says 2nd SONA to show PH 'made significant progress' Read More: Marcos BBM Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Kadiwa ng Pangulo /life/07/17/23/keep-experimenting-cobonpue-tells-aspiring-designers/entertainment/07/17/23/concert-review-apo-50-years-is-nostalgic-emotional-and-for-ages/news/07/17/23/paul-soriano-out-rtvm-to-handle-sona-broadcast-says-house-official/sports/07/17/23/football-filipinas-relish-competitive-environment-in-camp/entertainment/07/17/23/nct-dream-drops-mbti-inspired-album-istj