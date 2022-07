MULTIMEDIA

Spain penitents pay tribute to "Virgen del Carmen"

Jorge Guerrero, AFP

Penitents carry the statue of the "Virgen del Carmen" during the Carmen Day celebrations in Malaga, southern Spain, on Saturday. “Virgin del Carmen’, known in other places as the Our Lady of Mt Carmel or Stella Maris, is the patroness of seafarers and fishermen.