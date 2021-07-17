MULTIMEDIA

Graduation in the time of COVID-19

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

A robot with a picture of a graduating student, who is staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on a tablet is pictured after receiving a diploma during a cyber graduation ceremony at a science high school in Taguig City on Friday. Classes for school year 2021-2022 will open on September 13, as approved by President Rodrigo Duterte, the Department of Education announced Friday with the school calendar to be released next.