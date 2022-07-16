Home  >  News

Installing solar panels for clean, renewable energy

Posted at Jul 16 2022 05:00 PM

Solar panels to provide energy to Dinagat Islands village

Residents of Brgy. Coring in Dinagat Islands, CORA Philippines, and Greenpeace install solar panels in the community’s gymnasium on Friday to provide clean, reliable power after the village was devastated by Super Typhoon Odette the previous year. The panels add an additional 4,800 watts of electricity and will power various barangay activities to help the community get back on its feet. 

