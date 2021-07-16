Home  >  News

Touched by the Pope

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 16 2021 02:44 PM

Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, Most Rev. Charles John Brown, gives rosaries to family members of drug war victims at the Bahay Kalinga in Manila on Friday. The rosaries, personally blessed by Pope Francis, were given by Brown to the victims after hearing of their stories, which he says he will relay to the pontiff.

