MULTIMEDIA

Don't panic! This is an exercise.

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 16 2021 02:10 PM

Members and volunteers of the Philippine Red Cross simulate the prepositioning of an emergency field hospital during an exercise in rapid deployment on July 15, 2021 at the Quezon City Memorial Circle. The exercise is part of the readiness in case of a big disaster scenario in time with the observance of National Resilience Month.