Feeling the jab Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 16 2021 07:09 PM A man holds his arm after being injected with the second dose of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center on Friday. The Philippines on Friday tallied 5,676 more COVID-19 infections, as the Department of Health earlier confirmed 16 more cases of the Delta variant, most of which were what they call "local cases." PH confirms 5,676 new COVID-19 cases as DOH probes 'local' Delta variant