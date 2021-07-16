MULTIMEDIA

Feeling the jab

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A man holds his arm after being injected with the second dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center on Friday. The Philippines on Friday tallied 5,676 more COVID-19 infections, as the Department of Health earlier confirmed 16 more cases of the Delta variant, most of which were what they call "local cases."