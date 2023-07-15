Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Prepping for The Big One

Maria Tan ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 15 2023 01:37 PM

PRC, Malabon LGU hold mass casualty simulation exercise

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC), in partnership with the local government of Malabon, holds a Mass Casualty Incident Training and Simulation Exercise at Tinajeros Elementary School on Saturday. The exercise is based on a scenario involving a magnitude 6.8 earthquake and aims to enhance the emergency response capability of PRC and the LGU team. 

Read More:  Philippine Red Cross   Malabon   disaster training   Mass Casualty Incident Training and Simulation Exercise  