PRC, Malabon LGU hold mass casualty simulation exercise

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Prepping for The Big One Maria Tan ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 15 2023 01:37 PM The Philippine Red Cross (PRC), in partnership with the local government of Malabon, holds a Mass Casualty Incident Training and Simulation Exercise at Tinajeros Elementary School on Saturday. The exercise is based on a scenario involving a magnitude 6.8 earthquake and aims to enhance the emergency response capability of PRC and the LGU team. Read More: Philippine Red Cross Malabon disaster training Mass Casualty Incident Training and Simulation Exercise