Testing for dengue fever

A child gets a Complete Blood Count test to check for dengue fever at the Potrero Super Health Center in Malabon City on Friday. According to the Department of Health, a total of 64,797 dengue cases were reported from January 1 to June 25, which is 90 percent higher compared to the reported 34,074 dengue cases during the same period in 2021.