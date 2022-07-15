Home  >  News

Checking for dengue

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Jul 15 2022

Testing for dengue fever

A child gets a Complete Blood Count test to check for dengue fever at the Potrero Super Health Center in Malabon City on Friday. According to the Department of Health, a total of 64,797 dengue cases were reported from January 1 to June 25, which is 90 percent higher compared to the reported 34,074 dengue cases during the same period in 2021. 

