Rains inundate Alabel, Sarangani

MULTIMEDIA
Floods hit Alabel, Sarangani
Photo courtesy of Alabel MPS
Posted at Jul 15 2022 04:42 PM
Local police carry a senior citizen from his flooded house in Brgy. Ladol in Alabel, Sarangani Province on Friday. Strong rains inundated the area, destroying at least one footbridge and forcing some residents to evacuate to the municipal gymnasium while the LGU continues its assessment on the damage and effects of the flood.
