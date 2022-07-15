Rains inundate Alabel, Sarangani

MULTIMEDIA

Floods hit Alabel, Sarangani

Photo courtesy of Alabel MPS

Local police carry a senior citizen from his flooded house in Brgy. Ladol in Alabel, Sarangani Province on Friday. Strong rains inundated the area, destroying at least one footbridge and forcing some residents to evacuate to the municipal gymnasium while the LGU continues its assessment on the damage and effects of the flood.

