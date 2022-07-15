MULTIMEDIA

Address oil prices first: Drivers on Marcos SONA

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (KADAMAY) hold a press conference on Friday under the flyover in Katipunan Avenue, which also serves as a jeepney terminal in the area in Quezon City. The group slammed the government for delays in addressing the country's economic woes, including high prices of food and soaring fuel prices, which they said must be given priority in the coming State of the Nation Address ( SONA) of President Marcos Jr.