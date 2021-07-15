MULTIMEDIA

Environmental groups raise concern on DENR’s Waste-to-Energy guidelines

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Environmental groups troop to the Supreme Court along Padre Faura St. in Manila City on Thursday, calling for the nullification of the Environment department's Administrative Order No. 2019-21 (“DAO 2019-21”), known as the "Guidelines Governing Waste To Energy (WtE) Facilities for the Integrated Management of Municipal Solid Waste.” They raised concern on the possible health and environmental impacts of waste-to-energy facilities, which according to them would transform waste to harmful substances like dioxins and furans.

FROM THE ARCHIVES