Home > News MULTIMEDIA Environmental groups raise concern on DENR's Waste-to-Energy guidelines Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 15 2021 03:05 PM Environmental groups troop to the Supreme Court along Padre Faura St. in Manila City on Thursday, calling for the nullification of the Environment department's Administrative Order No. 2019-21 ("DAO 2019-21"), known as the "Guidelines Governing Waste To Energy (WtE) Facilities for the Integrated Management of Municipal Solid Waste." They raised concern on the possible health and environmental impacts of waste-to-energy facilities, which according to them would transform waste to harmful substances like dioxins and furans. FROM THE ARCHIVES Environmental advocates oppose waste-to-energy incinerators proposal Read More: DENR Waste-to-energy Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu Ecowaste Coalition Philippine Earth Justice Center Clean Air Act incineration ban waste to energy