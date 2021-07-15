Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Environmental groups raise concern on DENR’s Waste-to-Energy guidelines

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 15 2021 03:05 PM

Environmental groups raise concern on DENR’s Waste-to-Energy guidelines

Environmental groups troop to the Supreme Court along Padre Faura St. in Manila City on Thursday, calling for the nullification of the Environment department's Administrative Order No. 2019-21 (“DAO 2019-21”), known as the "Guidelines Governing Waste To Energy (WtE) Facilities for the Integrated Management of Municipal Solid Waste.” They raised concern on the possible health and environmental impacts of waste-to-energy facilities, which according to them would transform waste to harmful substances like dioxins and furans.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Read More:  DENR   Waste-to-energy   Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu   Ecowaste Coalition   Philippine Earth Justice Center   Clean Air Act   incineration ban   waste to energy   multimedia   multimedia photos  