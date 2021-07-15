Home > News MULTIMEDIA Readying a Sputnik V shot Ted Aljibe, AFP Posted at Jul 15 2021 05:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker prepares a dose of Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination for residents in Mandaluyong City on Thursday. The Philippines on Thursday recorded a positivity rate of 10.2 percent for the respiratory disease, the 9th straight day it stood below 11 percent but is still double the World Health Organization’s 5 percent benchmark for a 2-week period. PH lists 5,221 fresh COVID-19 cases; active infections reach over 45,000 4 million fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 in Philippines: Palace Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V Mandaluyong multimedia multimedia photos /business/07/15/21/oil-prices-extend-losses-on-expected-supply-increase/news/07/15/21/after-delayed-delivery-2nd-dose-of-sputnik-v-vaccine-finally-given-to-mandaluyong-residents/news/07/15/21/covid-vaccine-discard-waste-muntinlupa-temperature-change-festival-mall-suspended-july152021/life/07/15/21/look-bb-pilipinas-2021-queens-in-first-official-group-photo/entertainment/07/15/21/morissette-to-hold-far-from-your-ordinary-digital-concert-in-october