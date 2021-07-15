MULTIMEDIA

Readying a Sputnik V shot

Ted Aljibe, AFP

A health worker prepares a dose of Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination for residents in Mandaluyong City on Thursday. The Philippines on Thursday recorded a positivity rate of 10.2 percent for the respiratory disease, the 9th straight day it stood below 11 percent but is still double the World Health Organization’s 5 percent benchmark for a 2-week period.