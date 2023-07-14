Use in case of mass shooting

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mass shooting incident drill Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 14 2023 12:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection conduct a hostile environment rescue drill at the BFP Headquarters in Quezon City on July 14, 2023. The drill aimed to prepare responding units on how to react to a mass shooting incident. Read More: BFP Bureau Fire Protection rescue response mass shooting drill /sports/07/14/23/pogoy-parks-oftana-return-to-gilas-team-practice/business/07/14/23/ph-economic-managers-woo-canadian-investors/entertainment/07/14/23/tony-labrusca-sees-nag-aapoy-na-damdamin-as-his-comeback/news/07/14/23/coa-to-dot-refund-p61-m-irregular-unnecessary-spending/sports/07/14/23/kai-sotto-finally-makes-nba-summer-league-debut