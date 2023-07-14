Home  >  News

Mass shooting incident drill

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 14 2023 12:30 PM

Use in case of mass shooting

Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection conduct a hostile environment rescue drill at the BFP Headquarters in Quezon City on July 14, 2023. The drill aimed to prepare responding units on how to react to a mass shooting incident. 

