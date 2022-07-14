Trying out school uniforms in Divisoria

MULTIMEDIA

Getting ready for the new school year

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A child tries out a school uniform in Divisoria, Manila on Thursday, days after the Department of Education announced that the next school year is set to begin on August 22. The DepEd also ordered in-person classes at full capacity, with public and private schools in basic education allowed to implement distance and blended learning only until October 31, 2022.