Trying out school uniforms in Divisoria

MULTIMEDIA
Getting ready for the new school year
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 14 2022 06:36 PM
A child tries out a school uniform in Divisoria, Manila on Thursday, days after the Department of Education announced that the next school year is set to begin on August 22. The DepEd also ordered in-person classes at full capacity, with public and private schools in basic education allowed to implement distance and blended learning only until October 31, 2022.
