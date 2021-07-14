MULTIMEDIA

Surviving the pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A vendor offers bottled water while passengers wait at a bus terminal along Zapote Road in Las Pinas City on Wednesday. Results of a Social Weather Station survey, conducted from April 28 to May 2, 2021, show that around 4.2 million Filipino families experienced hunger at least once in the past 3 months.