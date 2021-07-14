Home > News MULTIMEDIA Surviving the pandemic Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 14 2021 05:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A vendor offers bottled water while passengers wait at a bus terminal along Zapote Road in Las Pinas City on Wednesday. Results of a Social Weather Station survey, conducted from April 28 to May 2, 2021, show that around 4.2 million Filipino families experienced hunger at least once in the past 3 months. 4.2 million Filipinos went hungry in last 3 months: SWS Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic hunger Filipino families multimedia multimedia photos /news/07/14/21/its-too-early-to-call-the-race-pollster-downplays-bandwagon-effect-in-pre-poll-surveys/life/07/14/21/hannah-arnold-believes-vickie-rushton-would-have-won-miss-international-ph-crown/video/news/07/14/21/duterte-trillanes-corruption-2022-elections/news/07/14/21/24-babae-nasagip-prostitusyon-rizal-tarlac/news/07/14/21/capiz-court-quashes-more-search-warrants-issued-by-warrant-factory