Mall chain gives incentive to 1 millionth COVID-19 jab recipient

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 14 2021 06:46 PM

Mandaluyong resident Sarah Louise Gabriel reacts after receiving gift cheques worth P10,000 from SM Supermalls on Wednesday at the SM Megamall vaccination site, as the shopping mall chain’s 1 millionth COVID-19 jab recipient. The event, along with other incentives, aims to persuade Filipinos to have themselves vaccinated against the virus. 

 

