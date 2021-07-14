Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mall chain gives incentive to 1 millionth COVID-19 jab recipient Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 14 2021 06:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Mandaluyong resident Sarah Louise Gabriel reacts after receiving gift cheques worth P10,000 from SM Supermalls on Wednesday at the SM Megamall vaccination site, as the shopping mall chain’s 1 millionth COVID-19 jab recipient. The event, along with other incentives, aims to persuade Filipinos to have themselves vaccinated against the virus. PH posts 3,806 more COVID-19 cases; active cases lowest in over 4 months Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine 1 millionth covid jab 1 millionth vaccine jab SM Supermalls Mandaluyong Sarah Louise Gabriel multimedia multimedia photos /classified-odd/07/14/21/6-year-old-boy-nalulon-5-peso-coin-davao-city/entertainment/07/14/21/first-look-harrowing-aftermath-of-yolanda-in-kun-maupay-man-it-pahanon/life/07/14/21/miss-universe-philippines-2021-pageant-set-on-september-25/news/07/14/21/afp-modernization-projects-lagging-due-to-unforeseeable-circumstances-spox/overseas/07/14/21/south-african-crowds-rampage-hospital-operations-disrupted