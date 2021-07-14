MULTIMEDIA

Mall chain gives incentive to 1 millionth COVID-19 jab recipient

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Mandaluyong resident Sarah Louise Gabriel reacts after receiving gift cheques worth P10,000 from SM Supermalls on Wednesday at the SM Megamall vaccination site, as the shopping mall chain’s 1 millionth COVID-19 jab recipient. The event, along with other incentives, aims to persuade Filipinos to have themselves vaccinated against the virus.