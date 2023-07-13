Fukushima water dumping opposed

MULTIMEDIA

Japan plan to dump Fukushima water opposed

Members of the United Filipino Consumers and Commuters troop in front of the Japanese embassy in Pasay City on Thursday to protest Japan's plan to dump treated radioactive water to the Pacific Ocean from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant. The plant’s cooling systems were damaged during the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, causing three reactors to melt. The contaminated cooling water is collected, treated and stored in about 1,000 tanks, which will reach their capacity in early 2024.

