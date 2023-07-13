Home  >  News

Rain, flood hamper traffic along SLEX

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 13 2023 05:27 PM

Flood hampers traffic along SLEX

Traffic builds up along the South Luzon Expressway as flooding near the Bicutan exit in Parañaque City hampers the movement of vehicles on Thursday. A low pressure area and southwest monsoon is bringing rain showers across the country until the weekend, according to PAG-ASA.

 

