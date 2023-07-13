Flood hampers traffic along SLEX

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rain, flood hamper traffic along SLEX Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 13 2023 05:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Traffic builds up along the South Luzon Expressway as flooding near the Bicutan exit in Parañaque City hampers the movement of vehicles on Thursday. A low pressure area and southwest monsoon is bringing rain showers across the country until the weekend, according to PAG-ASA. Traffic builds along SLEX, Skyway amid non-stop rains, floods LPA, southwest monsoon to bring rains till weekend: PAGASA Read More: flood rain downpour rain shower traffic SLEX LPA southwest monsoon /spotlight/07/13/23/irrawaddy-dolphins-in-bicol-at-risk-of-disappearing-scientists-warn/video/business/07/13/23/fintech-starpay-says-aiming-for-lowest-possible-fees/news/07/13/23/alleged-leader-members-of-kidnap-for-ransom-group-arrested/news/07/13/23/afp-pnp-told-to-produce-2-missing-activists-on-friday/entertainment/07/13/23/look-onyok-graduates-from-elementary-with-honors