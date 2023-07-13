Flood hampers traffic along SLEX

MULTIMEDIA

Rain, flood hamper traffic along SLEX

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Traffic builds up along the South Luzon Expressway as flooding near the Bicutan exit in Parañaque City hampers the movement of vehicles on Thursday. A low pressure area and southwest monsoon is bringing rain showers across the country until the weekend, according to PAG-ASA.