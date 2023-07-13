MULTIMEDIA

Combined weather disturbances bring more rains

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Commuters brave gutter-deep flood at the corner of UN and Taft avenues on Thursday following a heavy downpour in Manila. Weather bureau PAGASA said the combined effects of a low pressure area and the enhanced southwest monsoon would continue to bring rains in most parts of Luzon.