Home > News MULTIMEDIA Combined weather disturbances bring more rains Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 13 2023 02:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters brave gutter-deep flood at the corner of UN and Taft avenues on Thursday following a heavy downpour in Manila. Weather bureau PAGASA said the combined effects of a low pressure area and the enhanced southwest monsoon would continue to bring rains in most parts of Luzon. Read More: rain flood Taft Avenue Manila monsoon LPA /news/07/13/23/supreme-court-junks-petitions-vs-covid-policies/spotlight/07/13/23/anthropocene-geological-evidence-of-human-life-on-earth/entertainment/07/13/23/more-details-on-jung-hae-ins-manila-fan-meet-released/entertainment/07/13/23/gillian-at-yves-balik-tambalan-sa-retox-2-be-continued/life/07/13/23/liza-dinos-father-martin-is-battling-stage-4-cancer