Trimming trees in Manila

MULTIMEDIA
Road clearing along Espana Avenue
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 13 2022 03:07 PM
Department of Public Works and Highways personnel trim tree branches hanging close to utility lines and street signs along Espana Avenue, Manila on Wednesday. Proper trimming and pruning of trees along major thoroughfares and highways are regularly implemented, particularly during rainy season to avoid accidents from branches falling due to heavy winds or storms.
