Trimming trees in Manila

Road clearing along Espana Avenue

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Department of Public Works and Highways personnel trim tree branches hanging close to utility lines and street signs along Espana Avenue, Manila on Wednesday. Proper trimming and pruning of trees along major thoroughfares and highways are regularly implemented, particularly during rainy season to avoid accidents from branches falling due to heavy winds or storms.