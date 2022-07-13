Screening students for schoolyear 2022-23

MULTIMEDIA

School admission begins for schoolyear 2022-23

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Teacher Myra Solitario facilitates the admission assessment of an incoming kinder student at the Center of Excellence in Public Elementary Education - CENTEX Manila along J. Abad Santos corner C.M. Recto Streets, Tondo, on Wednesday. The Department of Education will implement face-to-face learning this school year 2022-23 with classes opening on August 22.