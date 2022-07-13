Screening students for schoolyear 2022-23

Home > News MULTIMEDIA School admission begins for schoolyear 2022-23 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 13 2022 04:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Teacher Myra Solitario facilitates the admission assessment of an incoming kinder student at the Center of Excellence in Public Elementary Education - CENTEX Manila along J. Abad Santos corner C.M. Recto Streets, Tondo, on Wednesday. The Department of Education will implement face-to-face learning this school year 2022-23 with classes opening on August 22. Aug. 22 opening, 'more face-to-face classes' eyed for SY 2022-2023 Read More: DepEd Department of Education Center of Excellence Manila public education /business/07/13/22/job-creation-digitalization-top-tasks-of-private-sector-council/life/07/13/22/ceelin-partners-with-caritas-to-help-children-in-need/sports/07/13/22/rain-or-shine-sends-blackwater-to-second-straight-loss/overseas/07/13/22/fukushima-operator-ex-bosses-ordered-to-pay-95-billion/entertainment/07/13/22/erika-portunak-undergoes-breast-reduction-surgery