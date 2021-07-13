Home > News MULTIMEDIA A father's last goodbye Erwin Mascarinas, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 13 2021 08:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The father of Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) Cadet 4th Class Jonash Bondoc kisses a portrait of his son during the burial of the cadet’s cremated remains at a private cemetery in Butuan City on Tuesday. Bondoc’s family and a lawmaker are calling for an impartial investigation into his death, which they suspect was caused by hazing, after the cadet was found unconscious inside the comfort room of one of the barracks at the PMMA’s campus in Zambales and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. NBI, CHED must look into PMMA cadet’s death, says Agusan del Norte lawmaker Read More: Jonash Bondoc Jonash Bondoc burial PMMA Cadet 4th Class Jonash Bondoc Philippine Merchant Marine Academy multimedia multimedia photos /video/sports/07/13/21/pera-pabahay-naghihintay-sa-pinoy-olympic-gold-medalists/video/entertainment/07/13/21/vip-tickets-ng-hes-into-her-concert-sold-out-na/video/news/07/13/21/number-coding-hindi-pa-ipatutupad-sa-ngayon-mmda/news/07/13/21/alamin-mga-dapat-pumuntang-comelec-office-para-sa-halalan-2022-registration/business/07/13/21/goldman-sachs-rides-global-dealmaking-boom-to-smash-profit-estimates