Getting some rest

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A health worker takes a break as San Juan City residents are inoculated with their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre. San Juan is one of the eight cities that recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past 2 weeks, the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday.