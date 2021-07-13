Getting some rest

Home  >  News

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 13 2021 06:34 PM

A health worker takes a break as San Juan City residents are inoculated with their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre. San Juan is one of the eight cities that recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past 2 weeks, the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday. 

