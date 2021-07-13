Home > News MULTIMEDIA Getting some rest Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 13 2021 06:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker takes a break as San Juan City residents are inoculated with their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre. San Juan is one of the eight cities that recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past 2 weeks, the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday. COVID-19 cases rise anew in 8 Metro Manila cities: DOH Philippines, WHO reach agreement on COVID-19 vaccines solidarity trial PH logs 3,604 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 23 this year Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine San Juan vaccination Filoil Flying V Centre health worker multimedia multimedia photos /life/07/13/21/bb-pilipinas-queens-name-their-fiercest-competitor-during-pageant/overseas/07/13/21/japan-to-give-more-covid-vaccine-doses-to-taiwan-indonesia-vietnam/entertainment/07/13/21/look-candy-pangilinans-son-quentin-trains-as-altar-server/business/07/13/21/firms-should-rethink-chairman-emeritus-role-corporate-expert/news/07/13/21/duterte-robredo-china-sea-arbitral-ruling