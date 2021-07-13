MULTIMEDIA

Toil vs oil price increases

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of Anakpawis partylist decry oil price increases during a protest at a gasoline station along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group said the series of weekly oil price increases burden ordinary consumers. It called for the scrapping of taxes on gasoline and diesel products imposed by the TRAIN law.