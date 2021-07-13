Home > News MULTIMEDIA Toil vs oil price increases Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 13 2021 01:00 PM | Updated as of Jul 13 2021 01:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Anakpawis partylist decry oil price increases during a protest at a gasoline station along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group said the series of weekly oil price increases burden ordinary consumers. It called for the scrapping of taxes on gasoline and diesel products imposed by the TRAIN law. Read More: Anakpawis oil price hike oil deregulation TRAIN /sports/07/13/21/smcs-ramon-ang-to-give-incentives-to-olympic-medalists/sports/07/13/21/look-logan-paul-visits-manny-pacquiao-at-wild-card/business/07/13/21/china-growth-slowed-second-quarter-poll/entertainment/07/13/21/michelle-vito-focus-muna-sa-showbiz-matapos-ang-pag-aaral/news/07/13/21/canada-donation-covax-facility-17-7-million-covid19-vaccines