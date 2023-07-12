MULTIMEDIA

Residents prepare for water rationing

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Hermie Ombid, 52, a resident of Bgy. Manresa, fills water containers ahead of a nine-hour water interruption scheduled for Wednesday. More than 500,000 Maynilad customers will be affected by the interruption because of the low water level in Angat Dam, which has fallen below the minimum operating level of 180 meters above sea level.