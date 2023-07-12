MULTIMEDIA
Residents prepare for water rationing
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 12 2023 03:15 PM
Hermie Ombid, 52, a resident of Bgy. Manresa, fills water containers ahead of a nine-hour water interruption scheduled for Wednesday. More than 500,000 Maynilad customers will be affected by the interruption because of the low water level in Angat Dam, which has fallen below the minimum operating level of 180 meters above sea level.
