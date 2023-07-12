MULTIMEDIA

Groups celebrate 'West Philippine Sea Day'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Groups hold a protest in front of the Chinese Consulate in Makati on July 12, 2023, on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the 2016 arbitral ruling recognizing the Philippines’ sovereign rights in areas within its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. The groups wanted to mark July 12 as the 'West Philippine Sea Day' in recognition of the ruling.