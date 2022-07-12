Six years after Hague ruling on West PH Sea

MULTIMEDIA

Groups call for recognition of Hague Ruling, sovereignty at West PH Sea

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of West PH Sea Coalition hold a protest outside the Chinese Cultural Consulate in Makati City to mark the 6th anniversary of the Philippines’s victory at the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) Tribunal on the contested waters of the West Philippine Sea. The group called for the demilitarization of the contested waters, the recognition of the UNCLOS ruling, as well as the respect of international law and freedom of navigation, especially for the country’s fisherfolk communities.