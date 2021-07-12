Home > News MULTIMEDIA Vaccination of detainees against COVID-19 urged Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 12 2021 03:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Female detainees wear face mask inside the detention cell of the Manila Police Station 13 in Baseco, Tondo, Manila on Monday. The Commission on Human Rights called for the inclusion of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) in the priority list of COVID-19 vaccine recipients to prevent the spread of the infectious disease, as it cited vulnerabilities inside detention cells around the country. CHR urges gov't to include detainees, prisoners in COVID-19 vaccination program Read More: Manila jail Baseco persons deprived of liberty inmates COVID-19 vaccine /news/07/12/21/del-rosario-duterte-failure-of-leadership-west-philippine-sea/life/07/12/21/get-to-know-bb-pilipinas-intercontinental-2021-cinderella-obeita/news/07/12/21/rodrigo-duterte-traitor-china-west-philippine-hague-ruling/sports/07/12/21/boxing-pacquiao-spence-make-welterweight-showdown-official/business/07/12/21/whatsapp-eu-consumer-complaints-privacy-changes