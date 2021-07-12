MULTIMEDIA

Vaccination of detainees against COVID-19 urged

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Female detainees wear face mask inside the detention cell of the Manila Police Station 13 in Baseco, Tondo, Manila on Monday. The Commission on Human Rights called for the inclusion of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) in the priority list of COVID-19 vaccine recipients to prevent the spread of the infectious disease, as it cited vulnerabilities inside detention cells around the country.