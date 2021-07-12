Home > News MULTIMEDIA ‘Keep calm, COVID-19 vaccinated’ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 12 2021 05:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber San Juan City residents and workers receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines at the Filoil Flying-V Arena on Monday, as the local government unit announced exceeding its target to administer first dose to 70 percent of the city's total population. The LGU expects to inoculate the city's total population by August this year. Philippines tops 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given: DOH More Filipinos now willing to get COVID-19 vaccine: Pulse Asia Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine San Juan City COVID-19 vaccination /news/07/12/21/sc-affirms-ca-verdict-vs-couple-who-detained-maid-bonita-baran/entertainment/07/12/21/new-gen-divas-sing-of-hope-courage-to-mark-a-year-since-abs-cbn-franchise-denial/sports/07/12/21/cycling-oranza-navy-riders-dominate-national-trials/business/07/12/21/fdi-inflows-679-million-april/news/07/12/21/duterte-cusi-pacquiao-pdp-2022-elections-sara