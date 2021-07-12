MULTIMEDIA

‘Keep calm, COVID-19 vaccinated’

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

San Juan City residents and workers receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines at the Filoil Flying-V Arena on Monday, as the local government unit announced exceeding its target to administer first dose to 70 percent of the city's total population. The LGU expects to inoculate the city's total population by August this year.