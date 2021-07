MULTIMEDIA

Weeping for fallen husband

Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Emabel Dapanas weeps over the casket of her husband and C-130 crash victim, Army Private First Class Carlos Dapanas Jr., upon its arrival at the gym of the 4th Infantry Division in Cagayan de Oro City on Monday. Dapanas was one of the soldiers bound for Sulu from Cagayan De Oro who perished when the military plane crashed in Jolo.