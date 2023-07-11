Residents queue for P25 rice at DA Kadiwa store

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Queuing for P25 rice at DA Kadiwa store Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 11 2023 10:43 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents from Palanas in Barangay Vasra, Quezon City line up early in the morning to purchase rice sold at Php25 per kilo at the Department of Agriculture on a limited basis on Tuesday. Only 50 customers are accommodated daily with a purchase limit of up to 4 kilos per person due to a limited supply of 200 kilos per day. Read More: Kadiwa Agribusiness Development Center Department of Agriculture rice prices /entertainment/07/11/23/alfred-vargas-wife-expecting-fourth-child/entertainment/07/11/23/zsa-zsa-cosme-family-mark-11th-death-anniversary-of-dolphy/news/07/11/23/govt-to-release-el-nio-mitigation-plan-marcos/overseas/07/11/23/viral-disease-killing-felines-on-cat-island-cyprus/news/07/11/23/appeal-of-ex-congressman-pancrudo-in-pdaf-guilty-verdict-denied