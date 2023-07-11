Residents queue for P25 rice at DA Kadiwa store

MULTIMEDIA

Queuing for P25 rice at DA Kadiwa store

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Residents from Palanas in Barangay Vasra, Quezon City line up early in the morning to purchase rice sold at Php25 per kilo at the Department of Agriculture on a limited basis on Tuesday. Only 50 customers are accommodated daily with a purchase limit of up to 4 kilos per person due to a limited supply of 200 kilos per day.