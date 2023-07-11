Home  >  News

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Family planning consultation on World Population Day

A mother (R) receives a free consultation with a family planning nurse (L) during a social services caravan organized by local district officials in Quezon City on Tuesday. The United Nations marks World Population Day annually on July 11, with this year's theme highlighting the importance of social equality for women and girls who make up 49.7 percent of the 8-billion global population. 

