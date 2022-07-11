Home > News MULTIMEDIA Coalition to Marcos: No unity without sovereignty Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 11 2022 02:06 PM | Updated as of Jul 11 2022 02:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of a youth-led coalition call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to stand firm against China during a press conference in Quezon City on Monday, a day before the 6th anniversary of the country's arbitral victory at the Hague on the West Philippine Sea. The group called on Marcos to hold true to his electoral promise to defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Read More: Hague ruling West Philippine Sea West Philippine Sea Coalition sovereignty /entertainment/07/11/22/lotlot-proud-of-mom-nora-aunors-national-artist-award/entertainment/07/11/22/lotlot-proud-of-mom-nora-aunors-national-artist-award/business/07/11/22/review-oppo-find-x5-pro-is-a-sleek-beautiful-beast/news/07/11/22/pastillas-scam-respondents-question-graft-raps/life/07/11/22/look-darna-stars-grace-toycon-ph-2022