Coalition to Marcos: No unity without sovereignty

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of a youth-led coalition call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to stand firm against China during a press conference in Quezon City on Monday, a day before the 6th anniversary of the country's arbitral victory at the Hague on the West Philippine Sea. The group called on Marcos to hold true to his electoral promise to defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.