LPA, habagat to bring rains

MULTIMEDIA
PAGASA forecasts rainy weather amid LPA, habagat
Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 11 2022 06:53 PM
Pedestrians cross a footbridge along EDSA, Quezon City during a heavy downpour on Monday. State weather bureau PAGASA forecasts cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Visayas, Caraga, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Aurora and Quezon amid a low pressure area east northeast of Legazpi City, Albay, and the prevailing southwest monsoon or habagat.
- /entertainment/07/11/22/the-1975-drops-new-song-announces-album-release-date
- /news/07/11/22/silipin-mga-likha-ng-pinoy-design-student-itinakpok-sa-fashion-design-show-sa-paris
- /news/07/11/22/sc-extends-application-period-for-2022-bar-exams
- /news/07/11/22/marcos-urged-to-defend-west-ph-sea-in-china-visit
- /news/07/11/22/psg-starts-preparing-for-first-marcos-sona