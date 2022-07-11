LPA, habagat to bring rains

MULTIMEDIA

PAGASA forecasts rainy weather amid LPA, habagat

Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News

Pedestrians cross a footbridge along EDSA, Quezon City during a heavy downpour on Monday. State weather bureau PAGASA forecasts cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Visayas, Caraga, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Aurora and Quezon amid a low pressure area east northeast of Legazpi City, Albay, and the prevailing southwest monsoon or habagat.



