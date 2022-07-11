A tribute to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Paying tribute to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 11 2022 01:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Japanese national signs a condolence book in honor of the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Japanese embassy on Monday. Abe was shot dead while campaigning for the July 10 Upper House election in Nara, western Japan on Friday. Read More: former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Nara Japan assassination Japanese Embassy- Manila /business/07/11/22/meralco-may-bawas-singil-sa-july-billing/sports/07/11/22/tim-cones-heat-coaching-stint-on-the-spotlight/entertainment/07/11/22/andrea-opens-up-about-lost-childhood-as-breadwinner/news/07/11/22/up-shifts-to-blended-learning-next-academic-year/video/news/07/11/22/govt-must-appoint-new-sugar-regulatory-administration-officials-soon