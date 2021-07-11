Home > News MULTIMEDIA Proud moment Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 11 2021 03:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Graduating students of the University of the Philippines - Diliman have their pictures taken inside the Quezon City campus on Sunday, two weeks ahead of their graduation day. The state university will hold its commencement exercises virtually for the second academic year on July 25, as quarantine measures remain in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: University of the Philippines UP Diliman commencement graduation COVID-19 pandemic graduation pandemic multimedia multimedia photos /news/07/11/21/air-force-search-rescue-training-civilians-c130-crash/sports/07/11/21/tokyo-olympics-hidilyn-diaz-elreen-ando/life/07/11/21/dive-tourism-isusulong-sa-sorsogon/news/07/11/21/bilang-ng-mga-namamatay-sa-covid-19-bumaba-octa/business/07/11/21/virgin-galactics-branson-ready-for-space-launch-aboard-rocket-plane