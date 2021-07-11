MULTIMEDIA

Proud moment

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Graduating students of the University of the Philippines - Diliman have their pictures taken inside the Quezon City campus on Sunday, two weeks ahead of their graduation day. The state university will hold its commencement exercises virtually for the second academic year on July 25, as quarantine measures remain in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.