Home > News MULTIMEDIA 5-year old kids and up now allowed outdoors Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 11 2021 09:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Families walk at a pedestrian crossing going to the Manila baywalk in Malate, Manila on Sunday. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 recently allowed children ages five and up are to go outdoors in areas under GCQ, GCQ with restrictions, and MGCQ, except in facilities such as malls, Adult supervision needed as kids 5 and up allowed outdoors in low-risk areas— DOH Listahan ng mga lugar sa Metro Manila na puwedeng pasyalan ng mga bata ilalabas Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 quarantine IATF guideline GCQ MGCQ 5 years and up /news/07/11/21/lalaki-nalunod-sa-ilog-sa-oton-iloilo/news/07/11/21/8-bahay-natupok-sa-sunog-sa-zamboanga-city/news/07/11/21/1-patay-1-sugatan-matapos-mabangga-ng-ambulansya-sa-bayan-sa-iloilo/overseas/07/11/21/israel-offers-third-shot-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-to-adults-at-risk/news/07/11/21/pnp-training-in-baguio-city-suspended-as-trainees-test-positive-for-covid-19