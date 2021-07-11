MULTIMEDIA

5-year old kids and up now allowed outdoors

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Families walk at a pedestrian crossing going to the Manila baywalk in Malate, Manila on Sunday. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 recently allowed children ages five and up are to go outdoors in areas under GCQ, GCQ with restrictions, and MGCQ, except in facilities such as malls,