Appeal from Baliwag farmers

Baliwag farmers appeal for help
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 10 2022 06:29 PM
A farmer and his grandson harvest rice (palay) in Baliwag, Bulacan on Sunday. Some local government units have appealed to the national government to declare a state of calamity in agriculture, to allow funds to be reprogrammed to assist farmers as they try to cope with the rising production costs.
