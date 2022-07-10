Home  >  News

Baliwag farmers appeal for help

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 10 2022 06:29 PM

Appeal from Baliwag farmers

A farmer and his grandson harvest rice (palay) in Baliwag, Bulacan on Sunday. Some local government units have appealed to the national government to declare a state of calamity in agriculture, to allow funds to be reprogrammed to assist farmers as they try to cope with the rising production costs.

