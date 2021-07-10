MULTIMEDIA

Groups mark one year since ABS-CBN franchise denied

Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Various rights groups led by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, and ABS-CBN employees and supporters light candles on Saturday outside the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon City, as they mark the first year since the rejection of the network’s franchise renewal. One year ago, an overwhelming majority of the House Committee on legislative franchises denied ABS-CBN a new franchise, actualizing President Rodrigo Duterte’s threats of closing the network, in what critics say is an attack on press freedom.