Rising temperature affects corn plantation in Cavite

A farmer checks a corn plant affected by extreme heat at a farm in Malagasang, Imus, Cavite on Sunday. Weather bureau PAGASA recently issued an El Niño advisory to warn the public of the increased likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions, which could bring negative impacts, such as dry spells and drought, in some areas of the country that may adversely impact different climate-sensitive sectors such as water resources, agriculture, energy, health and public safety.